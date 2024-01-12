Dubai Sports Council continues partnership with Gov Games for its fifth edition

Dubai [UAE], January 12 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Sports Council is supporting the fifth edition of the Gov Games as a Partner after signing a memorandum of understanding with the games' Organising Committee.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the 2024 Gov Games take place from February 29 to March 3. The initiative launched in 2018 and has since become one of Dubai's major team sports events, testing the physical and mental abilities of government employees from around the world.

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council said: "We take pride in continuing the strategic partnership with Gov Games 2024, a leading sports and community initiative spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. His continuous support to enhancing and participating in this initiative, cycle after cycle, exemplifies his dedication to its growth.

He added: We are also proud that the Dubai Sports Council has been associated with this event since its inaugural edition. Across each cycle, this partnership has witnessed unprecedented success, remarkable growth, and the attraction of competitive teams from diverse nations. Noteworthy is the participation of teams from local entities and organizations across various sectors, contributing to the event's continuous success.

In the current edition, we anticipate a distinctive event marked by diverse participating categories and heightened competition. Teams have diligently prepared for months, representing their entities with fervor. Winning in these competitions serves as a powerful incentive, honoring the dedication and efforts of all participants. We consider each participant a winner, basking in the honor of contributing to this extraordinary event alongside their counterparts from various companies and sectors, both locally and internationally"

Marwan bin Issa, Director of Gov Games, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Dubai Sports Council for the fifth consecutive edition. Our shared goal is to highlight the vital role of sports in the physical and mental wellbeing of people of all ages. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen ties between organizations and cities, fostering unity through sports. This partnership underlines the Dubai Sports Council's influential role in promoting sports, which helps cultivate a positive and healthy environment in Dubai."

The 2024 Gov Games, official partner DP World and sponsored by Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Damac Properties, will mark a significant milestone. This year, Gov Games will introduce a new category, welcoming junior participants aged 10 to 13. The aim is to instil strategic thinking, teamwork, and mental and physical strength among youth. Participants will undergo an enriching experience that strengthens their character and motivates them to self-improve.

The previous four editions of Gov Games were runaway successes, with participations from local and federal government entities. With more than 4,500 participants in Battler of the Government, Battle of Community and Battle of the Cities.(ANI/WAM)

