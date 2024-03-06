Dubai WoodShow 2024 unveils latest industry trends, investment opportunities

Dubai [UAE], March 6 (ANI/WAM): Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, inaugurated the 20th edition of the Dubai International Wood and Wood Machinery Exhibition (Dubai WoodShow), which will continue for 3 days until March 7, with the participation of 682 local and international exhibitors from 52 countries, to exchange experiences and showcase industry trends and the most promising investment opportunities offered by the wood sector.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of Dubai WoodShow, said: "Dubai WoodShow is the leading platform for wood and wood machinery in the Middle East region, which has succeeded over twenty years in bringing together exhibitors, specialists, experts, and professionals in the sector to explore the latest technological developments and wooden products globally. The exhibition witnesses extensive international participation from all over the world, represented by 682 exhibitors alongside 10 international pavilions. This contributes to enhancing the UAE's and Dubai's status as a global hub for business growth and development, and a preferred destination for international events and exhibitions."

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, accompanied by several attendees, toured the exhibition, exploring the participating international pavilions where prominent wood products, and new technology in wood machinery were showcased. This proactive engagement contributes to achieving the targets of Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33), which focuses on enhancing the business environment in Dubai and attracting foreign investments and international companies to the emirate.

Dubai WoodShow will feature top-tier exhibitors, including Homag, SIMCO, Germantech, Al Sawary, BIESSE, IMAC, Salvador Machines, and Cefla. These industry giants will showcase state-of-the-art products such as CNC Machining Centers, Drilling- and Fitting Insertion machines, Panel Dividing Saws, Multi Rip Saws, and Edgebanders.

The agenda of the first day included a variety of dialogue sessions, workshops, and presentations, including a session titled " Sawmilling and the Timber Market in Scandinavia." Participants included Niklas Gustafsson, Sales Manager for the MENA region at Norra Skog, Olle Berg, Executive Vice President Market, Sales & Business Development at Setra, and Ville Liimola, Chief Sales Officer at Polkky.

The session on "Outlook of the GCC & Levant Timber Market" saw impactful insights from Fares Fares, President at Al Massa and Yahia Saidi, General Manager at Al Essami.

The session "Sawmilling and the Timber Market in South Africa and New Zealand" addressed the latest developments and opportunities in those regions. Finally, Amir Rashad, the CEO and founder of Timber Exchange, discussed "How to Track Global Timber Market and Avoid Overpaying".

Additionally, winners of the Dubai WoodShow Awards were honored in six distinct categories: Innovative Wood Product Award, Innovative Woodworking Technology Award, CSR Commitment Award, Business Leader of the Year Award, Businesswomen of the Year Award, and Best Stand of the Year Award. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor