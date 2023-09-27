Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport showcases future of air mobility

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): During a session titled "The Future of Air Mobility" as part of the activities of the third edition of the Dubai Congress for Self-Driving Transport, Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, talked about Air mobility is among the pivotal means for transporting people, goods, and various shipments and is known for its safe and smooth methodologies. Air mobility operates through employing advanced technologies based on systematic plans approved after many scientific experiments undertaken by companies These experiments highlighted several factors and challenges that need to be addressed to ensure the provision of secure air mobility for everyone.

As per Walker; the major challenges encountered in air mobility are highlighted by weather conditions, such as winds and sandstorms. Using data and insights gained from past experiences, strategies have been formulated to enhance and evolve air mobility means to accomplish various objectives. These include delivering superior operational efficiency and offering benefits to passengers, such as the record transit time to the intended destinations, along with safety measures.

During the session, Walker lauded Dubai as an exceptional global model in air travel and sports. He credited the high standing of Dubai to the modern infrastructure, top-tier airports, and the unwavering support from the Dubai Government. “An exemplary project on the horizon is the Aerial Taxi set for the start of operations in 2026. This groundbreaking venture will travel at a maximum distance of 241 km, cruising at speeds of up to 300 km per hour,” he commented.

Walker stated the key factors underpinning the success of Aerial Taxi in Dubai. Some of the factors he narrated included the construction of ultra-modern vertiports at premier locations across the emirate namely the Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown.

Other factors included government support and coordination, robust regulatory measures, and a strong demand for the service. The rollout of the Aerial Taxi is projected to reduce the travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah from 46 minutes to a mere 6 minutes.

Rounding the session, Walker stressed that the Aerial Taxi taxi project, along with other air endeavors in Dubai, were poised to catapult the emirate to the forefront of global cities advancing air mobility. (ANI/WAM)

