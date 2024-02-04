Dubai World Dental meeting kicks off at Novotel World Trade Centre

Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai World Dental Meeting (DWDM) officially kicked off today for three days at the Novotel World Trade Centre and Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre and includes some of the most advanced workshops that highlight insightful topics in the field of dentistry.

The event (DWDM) is set to host nearly 600 regional and international participants for workshops led by 25 esteemed dental experts from around the globe. Additionally, it will also delve into pivotal topics including implantology, orthodontics, restorative surgery, and aesthetics, covering rehabilitation, bone regeneration, tooth restoration, dental implants, dental restoration, cosmetic dentistry, and the latest treatment methodologies and techniques.

A highlight is a specialized course titled "Basic to Advanced Pediatric Dentistry: SDF, MTA, Rotary Endodontics, and Preformed Flexible Crowns," led by Dr Mukul S. Jain from India, Dr. Suhaila Sulaiman Al-Bahlani from Oman, and Dr Yousef AlAwadhi from Kuwait. These sessions promise invaluable insights for dentists and consultants, aiming to elevate standards and foster collaboration within the dental community.

These courses play a pivotal role in assisting dentists in honing their skills and acquiring knowledge about diverse techniques tailored to meet the needs of individual patients, ensuring their comfort, and achieving optimal results. All workshops are CME accredited by the Dubai Health Authority in the UAE, the Saudi Commission of Health Specialist, the International Congress for Health Specialties, and the American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program.

Additionally, the 9th edition of the AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference will also begin its two-day run on the last day, themed "Conventional and Futuristic." The conference will address contemporary topics in orthodontics and present a rich scientific program. Scientific sessions will delve into the latest research and techniques in the field, covering topics such as Best Practices in Orthodontic-Restorative Collaboration, Strategies for Preventing and Treating Tooth Impaction, Treatment Approaches, including Trans-alveolar Transplantation, Navigating Challenges in Clear Aligner Therapy, and addressing issues that may arise with Clear Aligners, among others.

The Dubai World Dental Meeting precedes the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai 2024 where more than 66,000 people from 155 countries are expected to attend 'The Largest Annual Scientific Dental Conference and Exhibition in the World.' The events are organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organization LLC - a member of INDEX Holding, a leading Emirati national company that provides comprehensive solutions to clients from around the world. (ANI/WAM)

