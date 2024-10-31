Dubai wraps up Healthcare Future Summit 2024

Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): The Healthcare Future Summit concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Summit featured key international events, including the Dubai Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition, the Annual Radiology Meeting, the International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition, and the inaugural School Health Conference.

Focusing on collaboration and knowledge-sharing across global health sectors, the Summit reinforced the UAE's role as a leader in healthcare innovation and development.

Recognised as a landmark event, the summit promotes public health advancements, particularly in vaccination and infectious disease prevention.

This year, it attracted over 5,000 healthcare leaders, researchers, policymakers, and industry innovators who discussed the latest developments in vaccine technology, immunisation practices, and infectious disease control.

Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of the Scientific Committee for the Summit, said, "The summit successfully brought together global health leaders to address vaccine advancements, immunisation practices, and pressing infectious disease challenges."

He added that the summit's strong attendance and high-level engagement helped create a vision for future infectious disease prevention.

The Summit's agenda included discussions on adult vaccination programmes, highlighting the importance of vaccines for diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), shingles, influenza, and pneumonia, which pose heightened risks to seniors. The shingles vaccine, noted for its effectiveness for adults over 50, was emphasised as vital in protecting older populations.

Farida Al Hosani, Chair of the World Health Organisation's PIP Advisory Group, commented, "Vaccination is essential throughout adulthood. Adult vaccines save lives, prevent complications from chronic illnesses, and support a healthier society."

She highlighted flu vaccination as an effective preventive measure, especially for high-risk adults, to ease the strain on healthcare systems.

A key theme was the establishment of a comprehensive adult vaccination schedule to reduce vaccine-preventable diseases, decrease healthcare costs, and improve quality of life.

The Healthcare Future Summit also addressed vaccination strategies as part of a proactive approach to managing health in an ageing population. By advancing vaccine technology and establishing routine adult immunisation programmes, the Summit supports public health policies to reduce infectious diseases among adults globally.

The School Health Conference, with over 400 attendees from 200 UAE schools, addressed immunisation challenges, aiming to foster health awareness among students and parents.

Organised by the Dubai Health Authority, this conference focused on student health, mental wellness, nutrition, preventive care, and emergency preparedness in schools. It provided strategies and tools for creating safe, supportive school environments.

Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategy and Planning Sector at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), highlighted the role of initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge in encouraging physical activity for students and families.

Dawood noted that student wellbeing is integral to the Dubai Education 2033 (E33) Strategy, which emphasises a learner-centred approach from early education to lifelong learning.

Preventive healthcare and early interventions for student health were key topics, with discussions on nutrition, mental health, stress management, hygiene, and crisis response protocols. The conference also addressed the impact of technology and social media on health, alongside strategies for students with chronic conditions or special needs.

The Healthcare Future Summit featured participation from 206 doctors and specialists across 184 scientific sessions, sharing knowledge and innovation. Over 112 exhibiting brands joined, further strengthening connections within the healthcare sector. (ANI/WAM)

