Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Bringing together senior officials, experts, and young talents from diverse sectors, the Dubai Youth Council will host the Dubai Youth Forum on Tuesday, January 28.

Organised under the patronage of The Executive Council of Dubai, the forum aims to amplify youth engagement in shaping Dubai's future while advancing its ambitious strategic plans.

Hosted at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the forum serves as a strategic platform to empower young people and enhance their contributions to Dubai's vision for the future.

The event will also feature the launch of diverse programmes designed to support and inspire the emirate's youth, with strategic partners unveiling innovative initiatives to strengthen youth capabilities across key sectors.

Hassan Sabt, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council, highlighted the significance of the event, saying, "The Dubai Youth Forum is a vital platform to empower young people and foster their collaboration with decision-makers across public and private sectors. Our goal is to help them achieve their true potential and prepare them to lead in diverse fields."

Part of ongoing efforts to position youth at the heart of sustainable development, the forum offers a unique platform for young individuals to connect with influential leaders, exchange ideas, and chart pathways aligned with their aspirations. (ANI/WAM)

