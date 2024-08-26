Dubai Youth Retreat to offer empowering forum for young people aspiring to shape future

Dubai [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Youth Council is preparing to launch the Dubai Youth Retreat next Thursday with extensive participation from ministers and leaders of Dubai Government departments and institutions. The event is also expected to attract a diverse group of experts and specialists in the fields of economy, innovation, space, culture, and community service, besides significant participation from members of youth councils across the emirate.

The retreat is being held under the patronage of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and seeks to provide a strategic platform aimed at supporting youth and empowering them to face future challenges, while enhancing their capabilities in leadership, creativity, and innovation. The retreat will provide young people with the opportunity to engage directly with leaders and decision-makers, exchanging ideas and experiences, and drawing inspiration to offer innovative solutions that enhance Dubai's position and leadership locally and internationally.

The retreat aligns with Dubai's commitment to investing in the youth to help them achieve their true potential and preparing them to play a pivotal role in realising the emirate's future vision. Discussions during the event will cover a range of key themes, including innovation, economy, space, cultural values, and community service, with the aim of developing plans and strategies that support the National Youth Agenda 2031.

Hassan Sabt, President of the Dubai Youth Council, said: "The Dubai Youth Retreat is a significant event in the journey of empowering youth and involving them in shaping the future of the emirate. We believe that youth are the driving force for positive change and, through this retreat, we aim to empower them to develop their leadership and creative skills and engage them in the decision-making process. We look forward to fruitful discussions and innovative ideas that contribute to realising our aspirations for a better future for Dubai."

Jaber Al-Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Dubai Culture Youth Council, added: "The retreat is an exceptional opportunity to empower youth to express their ambitions and ideas, their ability to positively influence the local cultural scene, and participate in community-building and shaping the future of the emirate. At Dubai Culture, we look forward to benefiting from the outcomes of the retreat and investing in the creation of inspiring dialogue platforms that bring together youth, decision-makers, and experts in the emirate, encouraging them to exchange views and experiences."

The retreat is expected to yield a set of important outcomes that will contribute to shaping the future and activating the role of youth in various fields, thereby enhancing Dubai's status as a global hub for innovation and leadership. (ANI/WAM)

