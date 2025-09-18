Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday

Dubai [UAE], September 18 : Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

The world's tallest building dazzled Dubai's skyline with PM Modi's portraits and celebratory messages.

The celebrations highlight the growing ties between India and the UAE, based on mutual respect and collaboration.

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished PM Modi in a post on X.

"Sincere congratulations to Narendra Modi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India's progress and the prosperity of its people," the UAE President said in his post.

Wishes have poured in from across the world on PM Modi's birthday.

Earlier today, the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also extended wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

He wrote on X, "Happy 75th birthday, Prime Minister @narendramodi! Wishing you all the best. I am impressed by your leadership in action. Even on your special day, you are marking it with the launch of an important initiative to promote and protect women's health in #India."

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's King Charles sent a Kadamb tree to PM Modi on his birthday, inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

The British High Commission shared the details in a post on X.

It said, "His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi.

PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas.

