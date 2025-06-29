Due to war, summer educational program for kids expanded

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI/TPS): In light of the war with Iran and its consequences, Israel's Ministry of Education is expanding this year the "Kindergartens and Schools of the Great (summer) Vacation" program, which is led by the Pedagogical Director, to ensure a supportive and continuous educational framework for Israeli children - and in particular for thousands of students staying away from home, in hotels and temporary housing.

The program is tailored to needs that have emerged from the field, and will also be operated at alternative sites across the country, while providing an educational, emotional, and academic response, said the Ministry.

It will open nationwide from July 1, 2025 to July 21, 2025, for kindergarten children (ages 3-6) and students in grades 1-3, while providing tailored solutions for children staying in alternative sites. So far, approximately 750,000 students from all local authorities across the country have registered for the program.

For the first time, the ministry is offering three flexible alternatives for participation for children of evacuated families:

Participation in an educational setting close to the temporary place of residence - through the coordinator of the "Yachad" center or the receiving authority.

Return to the original educational framework - without the need for transportation.

Return to the original educational framework - by coordinating transportation through the transportation reference at the authority.

The program emphasizes educational continuity, emotional support, and reducing educational gaps, with a unique focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects. (ANI/TPS)

