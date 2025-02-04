Duke of Edinburgh calls on VP, underline significance of trade

New Delhi [India], February 4 : The Duke of Edinburgh, called on the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave on Monday.

The leaders underlined the significance of trade, education, people-to-people connect and parliamentary exchanges in continuing to deepen relations between both nations, the statement said.

During his visit to Mumbai, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday. Following the formal meeting, Prince Edward was shown some of the historically resonant sites in Raj Bhavan, a statement by the Raj Bhavan said.

The Prince was also shown the historic 'Jal Vihar' - the State Banquet Hall and the underground bunker.

The Duke was accompanied by the British Deputy High Commissioner Harjinder Kang, the Duke's Private Secretary Alex Potts, and the Head of the Political and Bilateral Affairs Department, John Nickell, as per Raj Bhavan's statement.

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the youngest sibling of King Charles III, started the visit with the Raj Bhavan lawn, which overlooks the sea. The Prince was informed that the lawn was the venue for the reception hosted in honour of then Prince of Wales, his brother Charles in the year 1980.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has been in India to meet those participating in The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award for Young People in India, a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world."

