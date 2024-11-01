Duma Boko declared sixth President of Botswana

Gaborone, Nov 1 Duma Boko, the presidential candidate of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), was declared as Botswana's sixth President on Friday.

Botswana's Chief Justice Terence Rannowane made the announcement on national television in Gaborone, the capital city of Botswana.

According to the southern African country's electoral law, the polling will determine 61 members of the National Assembly and 609 local councilors, with the party that holds at least 31 parliament seats to be declared as the winner.

While the counting is yet to be finalised, UDC has already secured 34 members of the National Assembly, while the ruling party Botswana Democratic Party got four seats, Xinhua news agency reported.

Incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday morning conceded election defeat after initial counting suggested that the ruling Botswana Democratic Party has lost its grip on power, at a press conference in Gaborone.

"My fellow Batswana, I stand before you this morning humbled but proud. At the end of my first term, as the president, I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede defeat. I will respectfully step aside," said Masisi.

