Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network

New Delhi, Aug 3 Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo on Thursday announced the integration of its seller app with the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, which will enable thousands of India’s small and medium merchants to access new customers online.

Over 1,500 local merchants will be onboarded through the Dunzo seller app in Week 1, with a target to onboard a total of 20,000 merchants across food, grocery, pharma, and other essentials in the next 45 days, according to the company.

“It’s been less than two weeks since we’ve been live on the network, and we’ve already hit peak order volumes of more than 3,000 a day for groceries and other essential items through our local merchants. We have merchant partners who’ve also seen a 3X increase in their daily orders,” Dalvir Suri, Dunzo co-founder and Head of Dunzo Merchant Services, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that local merchants who join Dunzo’s logistics platform Dunzo4Business (D4B), will have automatic access to join the ONDC Network.

Dunzo will also provide tech and customer support, and last-mile logistics delivery support for merchants.

As a seller app and logistics partner on the ONDC network, Dunzo said that it is positioned to create a holistic enabling ecosystem for local merchants.

"In a country like ours, where small and medium businesses keep the heart of commerce beating, any real progress must include them -- that’s the core mission of ONDC Protocol," T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said in a statement.

"With Dunzo’s integration as a seller app, we will see thousands of new local merchants come online and grow their business while giving customers more choice and convenience,” he added.

