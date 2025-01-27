Duped and trafficked, 67 Indians rescued from cyber-scam centres in Laos

Vientiane, Jan 27 The Embassy of India in Laos announced on Monday that it has successfully rescued 67 Indian youth who had been duped and trafficked into cyber-scam centres operating in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Bokeo Province of the Southeast Asian country.

These youths were forced to work there under intimidation and abuse by criminal syndicates operating in GTSEZ.

"Immediately upon receiving their requests for help, Embassy officials responded to all of them promptly and extended all necessary assistance. A team of Embassy officials travelled to GTSEZ at once and worked closely with concerned Lao authorities to achieve required procedures and paperwork to enable them to leave GTSEZ and travel to the Embassy in Vientiane. Their transport from Bokeo to Vientiane was also facilitated. Arrangements for their accommodation and food have been made by the Embassy, as needed," stated the Embassy of India in Laos.

Prashant Agrawal, Ambassador of India to Laos, met with the rescued Indians, discussing the challenges faced by them while assuring full safety and Embassy's full support "as a matter of highest priority" for their safe return to India.

He also advised them about further course of action, including the need for them to lodge complaints against the agents who had duped them.

The Embassy officials in Vientiane are currently working closely with concerned Laos authorities for completion of rescued Indian's exit formalities, following which all of them would be able to travel back home shortly.

"We thank Lao authorities for their cooperation. We have also requested action at their end against unscrupulous elements and the matter has been raised at the highest levels," read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy on Monday.

The Indian Embassy in the country has so far rescued 924 Indians, of which 857 have already been safely returned to India.

"Indian youth who may have been promised a job in Thailand, but upon arrival there, are asked to travel by road to Chiang Rai close to Thai-Lao border, are cautioned that this is a sure indication that they are being trafficked to GTSEZ in Lao PDR. Once they arrive in GTSEZ, their passports may be taken away by criminal syndicates and they are made to sign a so-called 'work contract' in a foreign language which endangers them to exploitation," alerted the Indian Embassy officials.

They advised job-seeking individuals to go through the detailed advisory at the Embassy's website in order to avoid getting duped, or contact the Embassy in case of any doubt.

