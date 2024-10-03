Durga Puja Banned in Bangladesh: Government Orders Jizya Tax Amid Idols Vandalism

Following a major political shift in Bangladesh after intense student protests two months ago, Mohammad Yunus has replaced Sheikh Hasina as the head of a caretaker government. This transition has led to an alarming rise in violence and discrimination against Hindus, who represent the country’s religious minority. As Hindus prepare to celebrate the Navratri festival and Durga Puja, they are facing numerous challenges.

Reports reveal that many Hindus have been denied permission to celebrate Durga Puja, with incidents of idol vandalism occurring in several locations. For instance, new idols of Goddess Durga were reportedly vandalized in the Kishoreganj and Comilla districts, and a donation box from a temple was stolen. The Yunus government, along with various Muslim organizations, has cited security concerns to justify denying permits for Hindu religious practices. They have also imposed strict conditions on those mandals that were allowed to hold celebrations; specifically, they must remain silent during prayers and refrain from any puja or bhajan while namaz is being recited.

Due to these oppressive restrictions, many Durga Puja committees are reconsidering their festival plans. Furthermore, government sources have stated that each mandal must pay a Jizya tax of ₹5 lakh before the celebrations can commence on October 9, which adds another barrier to organizing Durga Puja. This situation raises serious concerns about religious freedom and the rights of minorities in Bangladesh.