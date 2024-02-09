"During his tenure as PM...": Israeli envoy lauds Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao

New Delhi [India], February 9 : Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, congratulated former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on being conferred with India's highest civilian honour, 'Bharat Ratna' on Friday.

He recalled that under Rao's leadership in 1992, India and Israel had established diplomatic relations.

"Congratulations to Shri PV Narasimha Rao on this recognition. In 1992, during his tenure as PM, diplomatic relations between India and Israel were established. 32 years later, these relationships flourish like very few do," Gilon posted on X.

Congratulations to Shri PV Narasimha Rao on a this recognition. In 1992, during his tenure as PM, diplomatic relations between India and Israel were established. 32 years later these relationship flourishes like very few do. 🇮🇱💪🏾🇮🇳. https://t.co/n8h5TjWVPU — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) February 9, 2024

Israeli Consul General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani also commended the move, acknowledging his pivotal role in establishing full diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

"Great move by the PM. Government to declare the Bharat Ratna award to fmr Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who established full diplomatic relations between Israel and India. People of Israel remember him for this long overdue step," Shoshani stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his elation on former PM Narsimha Rao being honoured with Bharat Ratna acknowledging his extensive work in various capacities, including the economic reforms and contributions in foreign policy.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years," PM Modi posted on X.

He added, "His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth. Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage."

Meanwhile, other than Rao, the Modi government has also conferred Bharat Ratna awards for former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh and pioneer of the Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan.

Swaminathan, a prominent figure in Indian agriculture famed for his leading role in India's 'Green Revolution', will be conferred the honour posthumously, the Prime Minister said.

Trained as a plant geneticist, Swaminathan's significant contributions to India's agricultural sector have earned him a reputation as the scientific leader of India's green revolution movement. His work has been instrumental in the agricultural renaissance of India.

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the Prime Minister of the country from July 1979 to January 1980. He was also a big farmer leader who worked for the rights of the farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor