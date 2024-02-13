Dutch court orders Netherlands govt to halt delivery of fighter jet parts to Israel

Amsterdam [Netherlands], February 13 : Amid the intense Israeli operations in Gaza, a Dutch court ordered the Netherlands government to halt the delivery of parts of F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in its bombardment of Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

According to the report, the court, in its verdict, said there was a 'clear risk' that the parts the Netherlands is exporting are being used in "serious violations of international humanitarian law".

The court said it is likely that Israel was using its F-35s in attacks on Gaza, which are leading to unacceptable civilian casualties. It dismissed the Dutch state's argument that it did not have to do a new check on the permit for the exports.

However, in response to Monday's ruling, the Dutch government said it would appeal the order at the Supreme Court, arguing the weapons parts were crucial to Israel's ability to protect itself from "threats in the region, for example from Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon".

Al Jazeera reported that the ruling followed an appeal by Amnesty International and Oxfam against a lower court decision last year that rejected their argument that supplying the parts contributed to alleged "contributing to wide-scale and serious violations of humanitarian law by Israel in Gaza".

Human rights organisations have accused the government of being complicit in war crimes by maintaining the deliveries.

In December, a court dismissed the case. It said the government had a large degree of freedom in weighing political and policy issues on arms exports.

However, that was dismissed by the appeals court, which said political and economic concerns did not trump the clear risk of violations of the laws of war, Al Jazeera reported

The appeals court instead ordered the government to block all exports of the fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days.

"It is undeniable that there is a clear risk that the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law," Judge Bas Boele said in the ruling, drawing cheers from several people in the courtroom.

