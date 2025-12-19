Dutch FM reaffirms counter-terror cooperation with India amid arms export concerns

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Friday expressed condolences to India over the terror attack that took place in April this year, describing terrorism as a shared global threat that requires close international cooperation.

Speaking during an interview with ANI, van Weel said that countries across regions are confronting similar challenges. "First of all, I offered my condolences for the terrible things that occurred in April of this year. Terrorism is a threat that we all face. We face that in Europe; you face that in India," he said.

Referring to recent violent incidents elsewhere, the Dutch foreign minister also mentioned the attack at Bondi Beach earlier this week, underlining the global nature of the threat. "We are a partner in combating terrorism," he added, reiterating the Netherlands' commitment to working with India on counter-terrorism efforts.

Addressing concerns raised about Dutch arms exports to Pakistan, van Weel clarified that the shipments were approved before recent developments. He said the exports involved earlier orders for two ships intended for use on the high seas.

"On the arms exports to Pakistan, these were pre-dating the events. There were orders for two ships at the high seas," he explained.

The Dutch minister emphasised that the Netherlands follows stringent guidelines when approving weapons exports. "In all weapon exports that we do, we always adhere to strict rules, and we always take the end use and the end user into serious account," he said.

His remarks came after his discussion with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi during his visit, where both Ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

They reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with a focus on developing defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership.

The discussions highlighted the shared commitment of India and the Netherlands to a free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

The Ministers emphasised the need for a closer defence partnership and for connecting the defence industries of both nations, especially in niche technology.

A Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation was exchanged between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Marisa Gerards, in the presence of the two Ministers.

