Dutch govt crisis deepens as NSC ministers step down

The Hague, Aug 23 The political crisis in the Netherlands escalated after all ministers from the New Social Contract (NSC) party resigned from the caretaker government, following the departure of Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

Veldkamp announced his resignation in The Hague on Friday, citing frustration over restrictions on measures against Israel.

"I see that I cannot take sufficiently meaningful additional measures to increase pressure on Israel," he told reporters after a Council of Ministers meeting.

His departure triggered a collective exit by fellow NSC ministers -- Eddy van Hijum (Social Affairs), Eppo Bruins (Education), Judith Uitermark (Interior), Danielle Jansen (Health) -- as well as four state secretaries. The move further destabilises the fragile coalition, reports Xinhua news agency.

During Thursday's parliamentary debate, left-wing opposition parties argued that the government was not doing enough. The Socialist Party (SP), backed by the Party for the Animals (PvdD) and migrant party Denk, tabled a motion of no confidence against Veldkamp. However, his resignation rendered the motion unnecessary.

In late July, Veldkamp had declared two Israeli cabinet ministers persona non grata and ordered their entry into the Schengen Information System as unwelcome individuals, citing their "repeated incitement of settler violence against the Palestinian population..."

According to NSC, coalition partners the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) refused to back tougher measures against Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Dutch cabinet has been in a caretaker state since June 3, when the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) withdrew from the coalition over asylum policy. With NSC's exit, only VVD and BBB remain in government. Snap elections are scheduled for October 29.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he "deeply regretted" the NSC decision. "Further deliberation on the political situation is now necessary," he said.

On Gaza, Schoof added: "We all want the humanitarian situation to improve. Unfortunately, that has not led to a common conclusion."

