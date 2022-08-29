Dutch Queen Maxima calls on FM Nirmala Sitharaman, offers support for India's G20 Presidency

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands lauded India's advanced digital public goods infrastructure and offered her support for India's G20 presidency as she called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital today.

"H.M. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands @UNSGSA called on FM Smt. @nsitharamanin New Delhi, today. She lauded India's advanced digital public goods infrastructure, particularly #IndiaStack for financial & economic inclusion & offered support for upcoming #G20India Presidency," the Ministry of Finance said in a Tweet.

The Finance Minister hailed the contributions of the Dutch Queen to the vulnerable sections of the population and shared India's successful experiences with interoperable payment systems.

Continuing the Twitter thread, the Finance Ministry wrote, "The finance minister appreciated the contributions of @UNSGSA Queen Maxima to #FinancialInclusion, particularly with regard to the underserved & vulnerable sections of the population & shared India's successful experiences with interoperable payment systems & #AccountAggregator initiative."

The Queen has been the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for inclusive finance for development since 2009.

In this capacity, she is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

Earlier in April, former President Ram Nath Kovind had visited the Netherlands on a three-day trip at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. It was the first visit by an Indian President to the Netherlands in 34 years since the visit of President R. Venkataraman in 1988.

During the visit, President Kovind and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra named a new breed of yellow tulip flowers as 'Maitri' - symbolic of the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor