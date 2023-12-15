Dwayne Johnson cast as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Hollywood Actor Dwayne Johnson is set to step into the shoes of mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr.

A24 announced that the actor, 51, will portray the MMA and UFC champion in the upcoming film ‘The Smashing Machine’ from filmmaker Benny Safdie, reports People magazine.

"Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life," A24's Noah Sacco said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Safdie, 37, previously worked with his brother Josh Safdie as the co-director of ‘Uncut Gems’, which starred Adam Sandler, and ‘Good Time’ starring Robert Pattinson.

As per People, ‘The Smashing Machine’ will be Safdie's first solo project as both writer and director. Johnson, Safdie, Dany Garcia, Eli Bush and David Koplan are producing the film.

The movie is set to explore the life of Kerr, at the peak of his career in 2000, while he navigates career victories, love, friendship and addiction. Kerr, 54, earned the nickname “The Smashing Machine” due to his unbridled fighting style.

He won over two dozen MMA titles and was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, as well as a World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner.

Dwayne Johnson's other upcoming projects include ‘Red Notice 2’, ‘Fast X: Part 2’, ‘Jungle Cruise 2’, ‘Red One’ and the live-action remake of ‘Moana’.

