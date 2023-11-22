Dyson apologises to S.Korean consumers over poor customer service

Seoul, Nov 22 The Asia-Pacific chief of British home appliance maker Dyson Ltd on Wednesday issued an apology to South Korean consumers amid growing complaints over the company's reportedly poor handling of customer service in the country.

Rob Webster, head of Dyson's Asia-Pacific division, said in a Korean-language statement that he "deeply apologizes for the inconvenience caused to customers" during the repair process of damaged products.

"Dyson is dedicated to doing its best for customers using our products, and as part of that commitment, we aim to resolve all currently delayed repair issues by the end of November," Webster added, reports Yonhap news agency.

The statement came amid growing frustration with the company in terms of its handling of customer service in South Korea.

According to the Voice of Consumers, a Seoul-based consumer advocacy group, the number of complaints related to Dyson received by a state-run consumer complaint counseling center reached 864 between January and October, up 66.8 percent from a year ago.

The majority of the cases, or 62.3 percent, were related to the company's poor handling of after-sales customer service.

The company has also allegedly induced consumers to practically repurchase products by unilaterally changing its internal policies after months of waiting for parts. Dyson has purportedly provided discount coupons or other small compensations under the excuse of the unavailability of parts.

Dyson has decided to offer free repairs, replacement of new products or refunds during the warranty period, excluding those involving intentional customer misconduct.

The company also said it has decided to reduce the cost of paid repairs for hair care products for up to two years after their warranties expire.

