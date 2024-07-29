"Each Olympic participation renews our ambitions": NOC Secretary-General Al Mutawa

Paris (France) [India], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), affirmed that the UAE sports delegation participating in the Paris Olympics carries great ambitions and hopes, aiming to establish a positive image and impressions that align with the remarkable progress and immense achievements of the UAE on all levels.

Al Mutawa commended the speech of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee, urging athletes to benefit from inspiring national sports models that have raised the country's flag on the podiums of major sports events and to continue striving for more successes in the name of the nation and always raising its flag.

Al Mutawa said, "Ambitions are renewed with every participation, and the ultimate goal remains the name and status of the country on the global sports map. Participating in the Olympic Games is an exceptional event not only for athletes but for all delegation members, especially when we strive to give our best in representing the UAE, whether in the current participation or future events such as the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, following the commendable achievement at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where we achieved 20 medals for the first time in our continental participation history. This motivates us to surpass this number and achieve the best results."

On July 27, Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, praised the pioneering role played by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) in its current term under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, looking forward to a positive participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This marks the fifth consecutive participation of UAE judo, which began its Olympic journey at the 2008 Beijing Games, followed by the 2012 London Games, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, the 2020 Tokyo Games, and now the 2024 Paris Games.

The Rio Games will always be memorable in the history of UAE sports, witnessing the historic achievement of UAE judo with our player (Toma) winning the bronze medal in the under-81 kg category, making history as the first Olympic achievement for UAE judo.

This accomplishment earned him a place in the wax museum of Madame Tussauds, the world's most attractive entertainment destination, in its new global branch in Dubai in its 25th edition, alongside a galaxy of celebrities on the sidelines of the World Expo. (ANI/WAM)

