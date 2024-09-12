EAD highlights Abu Dhabi's international best practices in conservation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) participated with a delegation headed by the Secretary-General Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri in the 10th International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Regional Office for West Asia (ROWA) Regional Conservation Forum (RCF) which concluded yesterday in Riyadh.

During its participation, the Agency's efforts in preserving and protecting biodiversity were highlighted, focusing on EAD's key ongoing projects, research, and achievements. This is in addition to accomplishments made in biodiversity conservation using modern and advanced technology to preserve blue carbon ecosystems and assess the health of the vegetation cover.

EAD's projects in monitoring and restoring Abu Dhabi's marine biodiversity and preserving and rehabilitating plant resources in Abu Dhabi were also highlighted, in addition to restoring endangered wildlife in the Arabia to Africa project and using drones for mangrove restoration.

As Regional Councillor for West Asia at IUCN, Shaikha participated in her first panel discussion, 'IUCN Programme 2026-2029'. She highlighted that the IUCN protected area classification as one of the key inputs in the establishment of the Zayed Network of Protected Areas in Abu Dhabi.

During her second session: 'Mainstreaming of Nature-based Solution in Policies and Strategies in the Mena Region and Implementation Opportunities', she emphasised the importance of a UAE-based project known as 'Nature-based Solutions (NBs) for Climate, Biodiversity and People' which focuses on the management and restoration of blue carbon sinks such as mangroves, corals and seagrasses.

She also discussed other projects, such as Abu Dhabi's coral restoration programme, which was launched in 2021 under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD.

She also showcased the first sea cages aquaculture project in the emirate of Abu Dhabi which was launched this year. The project also includes an advanced monitoring and data collection system, utilising artificial intelligence - which makes it the first of its kind in the Middle East.

In a third session: 'Science for Conservation' Salim Javid, Division Director, Terrestrial Biodiversity in the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity sector of EAD, spoke about science for conservation in West Asia. He highlighted how the UAE and Abu Dhabi use IUCN standards to develop and shape local conservation priorities. (ANI/WAM)

