EAD launches AI-powered portal to enhance environmental monitoring, reporting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal (ADSOEP) using AI technology during the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), which is held in Brazil in November 2025.

This milestone is the first of its kind globally in the field of environmental monitoring and reporting.

The Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal (ADSOEP) represents a significant step toward the future by leveraging artificial intelligence and large language models to automatically analyse data from sensors and research reports.

This enables the prediction of key environmental indicators and the generation of instant results and insights through a faster and more accurate process that upholds the highest standards of transparency and quality.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, "The launch of the Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal (ADSOEP) marks a major leap forward in our mission to enhance quality of life. This AI-powered platform delivers clear, real-time environmental data that supports proactive decision-making to protect our precious ecosystems. It ensures the preservation of our natural heritage for future generations and stands as an inspiring milestone in environmental monitoring, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's global leadership in environmental action, innovation and sustainability."

This initiative is based on the State of the Environment Report for Abu Dhabi, published in February 2025. The report served as a vital source of data with over 1,000 key performance indicators across four main domains: air, water resources, land and biodiversity. However, compiling the comprehensive report required significant time, as well as human and financial resources.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of the Environmental Information, Science and Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said, "The Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal (ADSOEP) utilises the latest AI tools to transform complex environmental data into precise insights. By automating data collection, applying smart analytics and using predictive models, we can better understand environmental changes and support faster, more effective decision-making."

The platform includes several features developed in collaboration with EAD's strategic partners, e& enterprise and Accord Business Group, such as: Automation of key performance indicators to boost transparency; Instant content generation for reports and recommendations to improve operational efficiency and save time; Expert review integration to ensure ongoing human oversight for accuracy and relevance; Alignment with international frameworks, including the DAPSI(W)R(M) model, allowing decision-makers to interact with real-time data through intuitive dashboards powered by large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analytics - making it a global model for environmental monitoring.

Khaled Murshid, CEO of e& enterprise, said, "We are proud to contribute to the development of the world's first AI-powered environmental platform in support of EAD's initiative, which exemplifies the transformative power of digital innovation in advancing environmental governance. By integrating advanced AI, predictive analytics and real-time data insights, this platform transforms how environmental data is monitored, analysed and acted upon. Strategic partnerships and innovations like this help us shape a smarter, more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Marcel Yammine, CEO of ABG, said, "At ABG, we are committed to leveraging technology to drive meaningful impact. Our collaboration with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal highlights how AI can be a transformative force in environmental monitoring and decision-making. This initiative goes beyond just AI and innovation; it empowers decision-makers with clearer insights, making sustainability efforts more accessible, efficient, and impactful. By integrating AI into environmental governance and reporting, we are not just contributing to smarter, more informed actions and policies of today but also paving the way for long-term, sustainable solutions that will benefit Abu Dhabi, UAE and the region for generations to come." (ANI/WAM)

