EAM commemorates Ratan Tata on conferment of honorary citizenship by Singapore

Vientiane [Laos], October 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commemorates the late veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday on the conferment of honorary citizenship to the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons by Singapore.

Taking to social media platform X, the EAM said, "Remembering Ratan Tata. On the occasion of the conferment of honorary citizenship on him by Singapore."

Ratan Tata, who breathed his last at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was termed a "remarkable person," and his death was a national loss, said Jaishankar earlier today.

Speaking to ANI, the minister who is in Vientiane in Laos for the ASEAN summits said that he used to work "quite closely" with the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and the outpouring on his death is people's feeling of respect and affection towards him.

"I first met him when I was a kind of middle-level in the government. We started the CEO forum with the United States. He was a natural choice as a person who was to lead it. So those years we used to work together quite closely, travel together to the US, and when the Americans came over, talk to them as well. And then I renewed my relationship, and I went to Singapore. Singapore always had a very special place for Ratan Tata, because I think, if my memory serves me right, he started his career there," Jaishankar said.

He said that Tata's demise had evoked some serious emotions among people across a wide cross-section.

"He was really a remarkable person. And I think if you look at the outpouring today of feeling, of affection, of respect, of regardI mean, I can't remember anybody, you know, honestly, in the world of industry who's evoked this kind of emotion among people across a very, very wide cross-section. I mean, it is truly seen as a national loss. And, you know, when you look, I think people will realise with the passage of time," the External Affairs minister said.

Noting that Ratan Tata was "a man ahead of his time," Jaishankar recalled how after his retirement from the foreign services, he went on to join the Tata group.

Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, have been kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

