EAM extends Independence Day greetings to Dominica

New Delhi [India], November 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to Dominica on the 47th anniversary of their independence.

Jaishankar said he hoped that their partnership would deepen.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to FM Vince Henderson, the Government and the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the 47th anniversary of their Independence. Confident that our partnership will continue to deepen," he said.

Heartiest congratulations to FM @v_henderson1, the Government and the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the 47th anniversary of their Independence. Confident that our partnership will continue to deepen. 🇮🇳 🇩🇲 pic.twitter.com/KBn8dOCyou — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Jaishankar shared a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in Guyana in November 2024.

On November 21, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, for a bilateral discussion in Georgetown, Guyana.

The meeting, held during PM Modi's visit to Guyana, is part of India's ongoing engagement with Caribbean nations to strengthen ties and foster cooperation.

India and the Commonwealth of Dominica have enjoyed traditionally cordial bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1981. While Dominica does not maintain a diplomatic mission in India, it is concurrently accredited to India's mission in Port of Spain.

The relationship has been marked by numerous high-level exchanges, including interactions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Skerrit during the India-CARICOM Leaders' Meeting in New York in September 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Additionally, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar held tele-talks with Dominica's Foreign Minister Kenneth Darroux on April 30, 2020, addressing the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023, Vince Henderson, Dominica's Minister for Foreign Affairs, also participated in several key events, including the India-COFCOR Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Georgetown, and the India-UN for Global South event during India's G20 Presidency in New York.

India has been proactive in supporting Dominica's development, exemplified through the India-UNDP Project in Kalinago. The project, initiated in February 2021 with a USD 1 million grant, aimed to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and resilience in the Kalinago community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor