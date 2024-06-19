EAM Jaishankar arrives in Gaya ahead of opening of Nalanda University's new campus

Gaya [Bihar], June 19 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Gaya, on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the new campus of the Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir.

He was received by District Magistrate Dr. Thiyagarajan upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed happiness before the inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University. Highlighting Nalanda's "strong connection with our glorious past," PM Modi said the university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth.

At around 10.30 am, PM Modi will inaugurate the Nalanda new campus. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "It's a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of Nalanda University will be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connection with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1803262253631721719

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent people, including the heads of missions from 17 countries.

The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international centre, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. It has a deep connection with history.

The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be among the first residential universities in the world.

