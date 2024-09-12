EAM Jaishankar arrives in Geneva, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Geneva [Switzerland], September 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Switzerland's Geneva. He started his visit by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Jaishankar stated that Gandhi's message of harmony and sustainability is more relevant than ever in today's world of polarisation and conflict.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Started my visit to Geneva by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. In a world of polarisation and conflict, Bapu's message of harmony and sustainability is more relevant than ever."

During his visit to Geneva, Jaishankar will meet the Swiss Foreign Minister to review the close partnership between the two nations and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral ties further.

In an earlier stateement the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Geneva is home to a large number of UN bodies and international organizations. During the visit, EAM will meet with heads and representatives of international organizations with whom India is actively engaged."

Jaishankar arrived in Switzerland after concluding his visit to Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings to him there.

Sharing a post on X about his meeting Scholz on Wednesday, Jaishankar wrote, "Honoured to meet Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Modi."

"Look forward to his visit to India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," Jaishankar added.

EAM Jaishankar also met Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed security issues.

Sharing details regarding his meeting on X, he stated, "A fruitful meeting with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Exchanged views on security issues. Appreciate the progress in defence ties."

It was his third bilateral visit to Berlin since taking over as EAM and the second visit to Germany this year following his last visit to Munich in February 2024 to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

During the visit, Jaishankar met his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock. The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, particularly with a view to laying the groundwork for the upcoming 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in New Delhi in October 2024.

Both the ministers noted with satisfaction that the 18th Asia Pacific Conference (APK) of German Businesses is to be held in New Delhi next month, which would further deepen the business-to-business partnership between India and Germany, the MEA said in an official press release.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global matters of mutual interest, including Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, and West Asia. He also had a discussion with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor, Jens Ploetner.

Jaishankar also met Friedrich Merz, Chairman of CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group; Michael Roth, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag (German federal parliament); and select Parliamentarians representing various political parties in Germany, the MEA said in its release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor