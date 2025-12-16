EAM Jaishankar arrives in Israel, set to hold talks with counterpart Gideon Sa'ar

Jerusalem, Dec 16 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar later in the day.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar welcomed EAM Jaishanar upon his arrival to the country. "Welcome to Israel, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar!," Azar posted on X.

On December 14, EAM Jaishankar extended warm wishes to his Israeli counterpart Sa'ar and the people of Israel on Hanukkah.

While extending wishes to people of Israel on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Warmest wishes to FM Gideon Sa'ar, friends in Israel and all those celebrating Hanukkah around the world. May the Festival of Lights bring peace, hope, and joy to all. Chag Sameach!"

In response to his wishes, Gideon Sa'ar, in a post on X, wrote, "Thank you, dear friend!"

EAM Jaishankar on Sunday also condemned the terrorist attack targetting the Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah in Australia's Sydney.

"Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach, Australia. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Jaishankar posted on X.

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.

During the talks, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

According to a press note issued by the Prime Minister’s office, “PM Modi reaffirms India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region.”

Following their talks, PM Modi, in a statement shared on X, wrote, "Spoke with my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu. We reviewed progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and agreed to further strengthen our cooperation. Also reaffirmed our shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism. India supports all efforts aimed at achieving a just and durable peace in the region."

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday after concluding his visit to UAE, where he co-chaired the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi. The two leaders reviewed all aspects of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, as well as identified key priorities for the future.

Taking to social media platform X, on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar said, "In today’s world, deeper India–UAE cooperation advances shared interests and contributes to regional and global stability.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor