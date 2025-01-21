EAM Jaishankar attends inaugural celebrations as Trump becomes 47th US President

Washington DC [US], January 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inaugural celebrations duirng the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of US at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Monday evening (local time).

"Attended the Inaugural festivities in Washington this evening. Occasion to meet key members of President Trump's Administration," the EAM posted on X.

During the event, Jaishankar met key members of President Donald Trump's administration, including the 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. He also interacted with the nominee for the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the Trump Administration, Kash Patel.

"Delighted to meet Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader John Thune at the evening function," he said.

He also met the President of Argentina, Javier Milei and conveyed greetings to him from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Glad to meet President Javier Milei of Argentina. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi," the EAM added.

Earlier, Jaishankar said that it was a "great honour" to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of US President Donald Trump.

Sharing the pictures of the inauguration ceremony on X, he wrote, "A great honour to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of @POTUS President Donald J Trump and @VP Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC today."

His attendance underscores the importance of India-US relations and the global diplomatic ties shared between the two nations as President Trump begins his second stint in office. Earlier in the day, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice President.

After taking the oath, Trump declared that the "golden age" of America had begun and "today marks the Liberation Day for the country."

