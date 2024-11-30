EAM Jaishankar bids farewell to Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane

New Delhi [India], November 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received the Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, on the latter's farewell call.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister shared the details of the meeting, saying, "Received Ambassador @svane_freddy of Denmark for a farewell call today."

EAM Jaishankar appreciated the Ambassador's contributions in strengthening the India-Denmark partnership, stating that he "made a difference to the relationship" and wishing him the best for all future endeavours.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1862461140598460499

India and Denmark share friendly ties, with diplomatic relations established in September 1949, based on historical links, common democratic traditions, and a shared desire for regional and international peace and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press statement, informed that bilateral relations were elevated to the level of a "Green Strategic Partnership" during a Virtual Summit in 2020 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark. The current development in India-Denmark relations has been guided by this "Green Strategic Partnership."

The two countries have seen several high-level interactions. In 2024, EAM Jaishankar met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, where they exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

2024 marks 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and the Kingdom of Denmark. To mark the occasion, both ministers unveiled a joint logo.

The MEA noted in a press statement that the ministers highlighted significant outcomes under the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership. They agreed to finalise a mid-term review of the partnership in 2024, which will conclude in an updated India-Denmark Joint Action Plan (2021-2026), and to hold the next round of the India-Denmark Joint Commission at the earliest possible convenience.

India-Denmark relations have grown in depth and breadth in recent years. Prime Minister Modi paid an official visit to Denmark in May 2022, and Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen visited India in 2021. The Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership has catalysed enhanced cooperation between the two countries, the MEA noted.

