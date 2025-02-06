EAM Jaishankar briefs Lok Sabha on US deportation of Indians amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi [India], February 6 : External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed Lok Sabha on Indian citizens deported from the US amid uproar by the Opposition MPs.

Opposition MPs raised slogans objecting that Jaishankar should have given the statement on deportation of Indians from US in the Lok Sabha first. EAM Jaishankar presented the statement on the US deportation of Indians in Rajya Sabha earlier.

In his statement on the US deportation of Indian nationals in Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said that deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE has been effective since 2012. He said that there has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5.

While delivering his remarks amid opposition sloganeering, Jaishankar said, "Deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE that is been effective from 2012. I repeat to you, these are procedures, that came in 2012, they provide for the use of restraint. We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard."

"This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft. There has been no change, I repeat, no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on 5 February 2025. We are engaging the US Government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on crackdown, strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate traveller. On the basis of information provided by returning deportees about the agents and others involved, law enforcement agencies will take necessary preventive and exemplary actions," he added.

The US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. As many as 104 Indian nationals were onboard the plane that landed in Amritsar.

Stressing that nations need to take back their nationals if they are found to be living in abroad illegally, he said, "It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality. This is not a policy applicable to any specific country nor indeed one only practised by India. It is a general accepted principle in international relations."

Elaborating on the process of deportation of Indians from the US since 2009, EAM Jaishankar said, "Members would be aware that the process of deportation is not a new one, I repeat the process of deportation is not a new one, and has been ongoing for several years. I would like to share with the House the details of deportation from the United States since 2009. Their numbers, years wise, are listed in my statement from 2009, there were 734, 2010, 799, 2011, 597, 2012, 530, 2013, 515, 2014, 591, 2015, 708, 2016, 1303, 2017, 1024, 2018, 1180, 2019, 2042, 2020, 1889, 2021, 805, 2022, 862, 2023, 617, 2024, 1368, 2025, 104. These are the numbers given by our bureau of immigration. The numbers from 2009 to 2014 from the Department of Homeland Security is much higher."

He called people-to-people exchanges "bedrock" of the deepening ties between India and US. He stressed that mobility and migration has a key role to enhancing its quality. He noted that illegally mobility and migration has many other associated activities also of illegal nature. He highlighted that those who have returned have recounted experiences.

Jaishankar said, "Members are aware that people-to-people exchanges constitute the bedrock of our deepening ties with the United States. Indeed, more than any other relationship, mobility and migration has had a key role to play in enhancing its quality. The house would also share the view of the government that it is in our collective interest to encourage legal mobility and discourage illegal movement."

"Infact, illegal mobility and migration has many other associated activities also of an illegal nature. Moreover, crores of our citizens who have been invaguled into illegal movement, themselves become prey to other crimes. They are trapped into both moving and working under inhuman conditions. Members are aware that unfortunately there have even been fatalities in the course of such illegal migration. Those who have returned have also testified to their harrowing experiences," he added.

