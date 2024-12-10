EAM Jaishankar calls India's approach "balanced," reiterates support for two-state solution to Palestine issue

Manama [Bahrain], December 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted India's "balanced approach" to the Middle East and reaffirmed support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Emphasizing India's strong opposition to terrorism and hostage-taking, Jaishankar also underscored the importance of respecting humanitarian law and minimising civilian casualties in any military action.

Jaishankar said, "There is one issue which I would like to place before you because it's very topical. And it is something which might come up in your own interactions with local people. So it's important that you know that it pertains to the conflict and violence that has been going on in the Middle East. India's approach is an approach which is balanced, which is not one sided, which looks at the issue in all its complexity and which also has a fundamental commitment to justice and equity."

"As a country that itself has been impacted so deeply by terrorism, we are very strongly opposed to terrorism and hostage taking. They should never be excused or condoned. But at the same time, it is very important that any action which is taken by any government or any armed force must always take care of civilian casualties, must always be respectful of humanitarian law and should cater for relief. And, you know, looking after people who are affected in any operation," he added.

The EAM further highlighted India's assistance to Palestine and Lebanon amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. "And that is why, in the midst of all of this, India has also been contributing to the UNRWA, and India has supplied relief material to Palestine. We have also given medicines to Lebanon because of the fighting and the casualties which have taken place there," Jaishankar said.

He added, "And at the end of the day, we do believe that there must be a solution to the Palestinian issue because if there is not one that will always remain the cause of instability in this region, so we do support a two state solution. Obviously, that is something the international community has to discuss and agree upon."

Jaishankar was on an official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9. He co-chaired the 4th India - Bahrain High Joint Commission with Bahrainian counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama on Monday.

The EAM took stock of the bilateral relationship and also discussed new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology.

"Pleased to co-chair the 4th India - Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama today," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

"Took stock of our bilateral relationship focusing on trade, investments, healthcare, energy, security, tourism and people to people ties. Discussed new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology. Also exchanged views on recent developments in the region," he added.

