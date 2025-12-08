EAM Jaishankar calls intangible heritage most "democratic expression of culture"

New Delhi [India], December 8 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday described traditions, languages, music, craftsmanship and other intangible heritage as the most "democratic expression of culture", saying they are "owned by all and guarded by many" at the beginning of a major UNESCO gathering held at the Red Fort.

Speaking to delegates from different countries, Jaishankar stressed that in the "shared quest" for peace and prosperity, it is vital to protect cultural inheritance, strengthen it, and ensure that it is carried forward for future generations.

The programme marked the opening of the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH). India is hosting this UNESCO committee meeting for the first time, with events scheduled at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and India's Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma.

The Red Fort, originally constructed by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as the palace fort of Shahjahanabad and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offered a historic backdrop for the international conference.

Jaishankar highlighted that UNESCO's contribution to preserving heritage remains "particularly important" and widely recognised. He said, "As we forge ahead in the shared quest for progress and prosperity, it is essential that we nurture inheritance, build on it, and pass it on to the future generations."

He also reiterated India's focus on safeguarding "traditions, languages, rituals, music and craftsmanship", calling them essential pillars of cultural continuity.

UNESCO noted that the committee will review nominations being considered for inclusion on the Intangible Cultural Heritage lists, monitor the state of elements already listed, and extend international support for preservation initiatives.

India has displayed a range of thematic exhibits and cultural performances at the Red Fort for the visiting delegates, reflecting the country's diverse heritage.

