EAM Jaishankar calls on Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, says he values his leadership in taking ties forward

New Delhi [India], March 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Thursday, stating that he values the latter's leadership in taking the ties between the two nations forward.

Taking to his official handle on X, Jaishankar posted, "Delighted to call on PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan during his India visit. Value his leadership in taking the unique India-Bhutan relationship forward."

Earlier, Bhutanese PM Tobgay, who is on a five-day official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Thursday.

The two leaders held productive discussions regarding the 'unique and special' partnership between New Delhi and Thimphu. PM Modi thanked Tobgay and the Bhutan King for inviting him to visit Bhutan next week.

"Glad to meet my friend and PM of Bhutan @tsheringtobgay on his first overseas visit in this term. Had productive discussions encompassing various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week," PM Modi posted on X.

This is the Bhutanese PM's first overseas visit after assuming office. Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Choubey, received him at the airport on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who welcomed Tobgay, said that his visit is a testament to the ties of friendship between the two countries.

"Warm welcome to India! PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assuming office in Jan 2024. Received by MoS @AshwiniKChoubey at the airport. The visit of @PMBhutan is in keeping with the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan," Jaiswal posted from his X handle.

The Bhutan PM was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Industry, Commerce and Employment Minister, and senior officials from the country.

During his India visit, Tobgay is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels.

The visit by the Bhutanese PM will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the progress in their unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a release earlier.

The tradition of regular political and official exchanges is an important hallmark of the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, it added.

