EAM Jaishankar calls on Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim during his State visit to India

New Delhi [India], August 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday and said that he values his guidance to take the India-Malaysia partnership to new heights.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Malaysian PM Ibrahim, Jaishankar, in a post on X wrote, "Honored to call on PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia during his State visit to India."

"Value his guidance to take our partnership to newer heights. Looking forward to his meetings with PM @narendramodi later today," he said further.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Malaysia counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in the national capital.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the national capital on Monday for a state visit, his first visit to India as the Malaysian premier. PM Ibrahim was warmly received by Union Minister of State, V Somanna at the airport.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, laying a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat following his meeting with PM Modi. Ibrahim also signed the visitor's book at the Rajghat.

In his message on X, the Malaysian Prime Minister said, "The relationship between Malaysia and India has long been beneficial to the people of both friendly countries. That fact was highlighted when the official welcome was received in a friendly atmosphere this morning by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace. Our discussion will certainly emphasize the aspect of close cooperation between the two countries in addition to exploring other fields that can strengthen this friendly relationship, God willing. I was honoured with an official welcoming ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Presidential Palace in New Delhi."

Notably, PM Ibrahim is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to call on the President of India Droupadi Murmu later today.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future, the MEA stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor