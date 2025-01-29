EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE President, discusses Comprehensive Strategic Partnership progress

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar said the two discussed India and UAE's progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed the continued progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Value his guidance for its future growth."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his official visit to the UAE.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

"Recalled his recent visit to India and discussed further advancement of India-UAE partnership," the post added.

Nahyan attended the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2024 as the Chief Guest.

Jaishankar also met Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Nice to meet Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President, UAE this morning. Discussed our special partnership and its further progress."

The EAM also addressed the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi.

Notably, Jaishankar is on an official visit to the UAE from January 27 to 29 with goals to build a closer relationship between India and the Emirates and improve bilateral ties.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since they established ties in 1972. The UAE opened its embassy in India in the same year, followed by the opening of the Indian embassy in the UAE in 1973. Over the years, these relations have evolved into a robust and multifaceted partnership.

