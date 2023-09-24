EAM Jaishankar, Cambodia PM hold meeting on sidelines of UNGA session 

New York [US], September 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Manet Hun on the sidelines of 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with Guinea Bissau counterpart Carlos Pereira and discussed expanding development partnership and enhancing trade and investment between two nations.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet FM Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau on #UNGA78 sidelines. Discussed expanding our development partnership and enhancing our trade and investment."

EAM S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos here on Saturday on the margins of the 78th UNGA session. After shaking hands, both the leaders held bilateral talks in the presence of officials from both sides.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Nice to meet Foreign Minister @ckombos of Cyprus this morning. Conveyed best wishes to President @Christodulides. Talked about follow-up steps to my visit last December. India’s interest in the Mediterranean is steadily growing. Cyprus will always be a valued partner."

Prior to this, the EAM Jaishankar met Uganda's Foreign Minister General Odongo Jeje. During the meeting, the two leaders noted the progress of various bilateral initiatives.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "So glad to meet FM @GenJejeOdongo of Uganda again, now on #UNGA78 sidelines. Fondly recalled my visit to Uganda. Happy to note that the progress of various bilateral initiatives. Offered our fullest support on their upcoming NAM and G77 Presidencies."

He also met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and held bilateral talks. He appreciated Shoukry's warms words for India's G20 Presidency.

After meeting his Egyptian counterpart, Jaishankar posted on X, "Great to see my friend FM of Egypt Sameh Shoukry in New York on #UNGA78 sidelines. Appreciate his warm words for the Indian Presidency of G20. Took stock of the great progress in our bilateral cooperation. 2023 has been a landmark year in India-Egypt ties. Committed to take them forward."

EAM Jaishankar is in New York to lead the Indian delegation for the UNGA session where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier on Friday, the External Affairs Minister had a productive and busy day of engagements with his counterparts from multiple countries on the margins of the 78th United National General Assembly in New York.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor