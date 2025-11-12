EAM Jaishankar, Canada's Anita Anand discuss rebuilding bilateral ties

Ontario, Nov 12 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S.Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara and expressed hope for rebuilding a stronger partnership.

During the meeting, the EAM praised the progress made under the New Roadmap 2025, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between India and Canada.

"Delighted to meet with FM Anita Anand of Canada today. Congratulated her on hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Appreciated the progress in implementation of the New Roadmap 2025. Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar posted on X on Wednesday.

EAM is on a visit to Canada to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners, at the invitation of Anita Anand.

This visit comes just a month after Anand's recent visit to India, where the two ministers agreed on an ambitious cooperation roadmap for bilateral ties.

On October 13, EAM Jaishankar and Anand held discussions to "restore and reinvigorate" the mechanisms necessary to advance the bilateral partnership.

The Ministers recognised that in the context of ongoing global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions, a strong and resilient India-Canada bilateral relationship is essential.

A joint statement released following their talks stated that, in keeping with the priorities that the Prime Ministers of India and Canada had set out for bringing momentum to the relationship, both sides, based on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, reached consensus on a 'New Roadmap' for India-Canada relations.

"Reviving this partnership will not only create opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation but also help mitigate vulnerabilities arising from shifting global alliances, ensure more reliable supply chains, and reinforce strategic stability in an increasingly complex international environment," it mentioned.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, for a crucial bilateral meeting aimed at reviving strained relations.

