EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 5th High Joint Commission meeting, reviews bilateral ties with Bahrain FM

New Delhi [India], November 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday co-chaired the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

Jaishankar said that as Bahrain assumes the presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council, he hoped that India-GCC ties would prosper.

In a post on X, he said, "Co-chaired the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations, focusing on trade, security, defence, health, culture, people-to-people ties, as well as promising opportunities in space, fintech and cyber domains. As Bahrain takes over the GCC presidency, it is confident that India-GCC ties will continue to deepen."

"Thanked the leadership of Bahrain for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community. Also exchanged perspectives on recent global and regional developments."

Jaishankar on Monday called for the need to explore new areas of cooperation between India and Bahrain in emerging domains such as space, fintech, and technology, while reaffirming India's full support for the Gaza Peace Plan for a lasting solution in the region.

In his opening remarks at the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, the EAM highlighted the centuries-old friendship between the two countries, underpinned by strong trade linkages and people-to-people ties.

"Since our last GCC meeting, we have made significant progress bilaterally in defence, security, trade and commerce, health, culture and people-to-people ties. But there are new areas such as space, fintech and technology that hold considerable promise for our relationship," Jaishankar stated.

The Bahrain Foreign Minister arrived in the national capital earlier today and is currently on a two-day visit to India.

During his remarks, the External Affairs Minister also highlighted the steady growth of bilateral trade and investment, encouraging Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in India. He noted the ongoing initiatives to strengthen healthcare cooperation, collaboration between space agencies, and vibrant cultural exchanges.

"We have also seen a steady growth of bilateral trade and investment between our countries. We welcome investors from Bahrain to come and explore investment opportunities in India. The conclusion of a bilateral investment treaty and the establishment of a joint working group on trade and investment will further boost our economic ties," Jaishankar said.

