EAM Jaishankar congratulates Lyonpo DN Dhungyel on being appointed as Bhutan's Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], January 29 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated Lyonpo DN Dhungyel on his appointment as Bhutan's Foreign Affairs Minister, said he looks forward to working with Dhungyel to further deepen India-Bhutan ties.

"Congratulations to Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan. Look forward to working together to further deepen the unique Bhutan-India ties," EAM Jaishankar wrote on 'X'.

Dhungyel earlier served as Bhutan's Minister for Information and Communications.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bhutan's People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chief Tshering Tobgay for their triumph in the country's parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation."

This was Bhutan's fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years back.

