EAM Jaishankar congratulates Panama on National Day

New Delhi [India], November 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to Panama on the occasion of its National Day.

In a post on X on Monday, he hailed the strong ties between the two countries and said, "Best wishes to FM @javierachapma, the Government and the people of Panama on their National Day. Value our strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation."

Best wishes to FM @javierachapma, the Government and the people of Panama on their National Day. Value our strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation. 🇮🇳 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/Eh1R4SxDYd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2025

India and Panama have warm and cordial ties.

Recently, the two countries entered their new phase in their bilateral ties with the establishment of a 20-member inter-parliamentary friendship group, the Embassy of India in Panama shared.

In a post on X, the embassy said Ambassador Sumit Seth, along with the President of the Commission for External Relations, Walkiria Chandler, and the President of India India-Panama Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Jorge Bloise, participated in the Oath Taking Ceremony at the premises of the National Assembly of Panama.

Earlier in September this year, on the sidelines of the UNGA Meeting, Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, underlined the importance of India-Panama ties, describing India as a strategic partner and highlighting prospects for greater collaboration.

"India is a very important country for Panama. The relationship between India and Panama is in a great, great position this time. India is a strategic country for us, and we are sharing information with respect to the possibility of increasing India's investment in technology, medicine, production, and many things in Panama," Mulino toldon sidelines of UNGA meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), noted in a previous statement how the India-Panama relations are the oldest in the Central American region dating back to the middle of the 19th Century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal in the early 20th Century.

Panama and India have enjoyed cordial, warm, and friendly relations, based on mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation.

