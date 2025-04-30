EAM Jaishankar congratulates Somalia's new Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], April 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has congratulated Abdisalam Abdi Ali on his appointment as Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During their interaction on Tuesday, Jaishankar and Ali discussed bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulated FM Abdisalam Abdi Ali of Somalia on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation. Discussed our bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation. Value his stand to resolutely oppose terrorism in all forms and manifestations."

Earlier, Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared a post welcoming Ali as the new Foreign Affairs minister.

"We welcome our newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, and express our full confidence in his leadership as he takes on his new responsibilities," the ministry wrote on X.

The ministry also congratulated their former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, on his appointment as the new Minister of Defence.

"We convey our congratulations to our former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, on his appointment as the new Minister of Defence and wishes him continued success and dedication in his service to the nation," the ministry wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar received calls from various world leaders condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

Jaishankar stated that India is determined to bring the perpetrators, planners, and backers of this attack to justice.

Jaishankar received a call from the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, and Timothy Musa Kabba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Attaf, the Algerian Foreign Minister and many others.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

