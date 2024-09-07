EAM Jaishankar congratulates Thailand FM on his re-appointment

New Delhi, Sep 7 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has congratulated Maris Sangiampongsa on his re-appointment as the Foreign Minister of Thailand.

In a post on X on Friday, EAM Jaishankar said, "Congratulate Maris Sangiampongsa on his re-appointment as the Foreign Minister of Thailand. Looking forward to continue deepening our close and multifaceted partnership."

He also said that he looked forward to continue deepening India and Thailand's close and multifaceted partnership.

Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the Prime Minister of Thailand and expressed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

PM Modi also looked forward to working with the new Thai leader to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations Paetongtarn Shinawatra on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure. Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, that are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people to people connect."

Shinawatra expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for his congratulatory wishes and said that she is looking forward to strengthening Thailand-India ties further.

Sharing a post on X, Shinawatra wrote, "Thank you PM @narendramodi for your warm congratulatory message. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and investment, culture, people-to-people contact, and tourism, in particular, to increase air travel between both countries."

"I am confident that we can build upon our existing ties and explore untapped potentials to create even greater opportunities for our two countries, peoples and beyond," she added.

Shinawatra's appointment follows a series of twists and turns in Thai politics over the past week, during which the Constitutional Court ousted Srettha Thavisin, her predecessor from the same Pheu Thai party.

