EAM Jaishankar congratulates Vijitha Herath on his appointment as Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], September 24 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Vijitha Herath on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka. Jaishankar expressed his commitment to reinforcing India-Sri Lanka civilizational ties and strengthening the traditionally close bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Congratulate Vijitha Herath on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka. Committed to reinforcing our civilizational ties, strengthening our traditionally close bonds of friendship and expanding our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples. 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2024

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appointed Harini Amarasuriya as Sri Lanka's 16th Prime Minister, NewsWire reported.

Amarasuriya of the National People's Power (NPP) party is an academic, rights activist, and university lecturer and is known for her work in education and social justice. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in Sri Lankan politics.

She became Sri Lanka's third woman Prime Minister after Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, according to a NewsWire report.

The new Sri Lankan PM is the first academic-turned-politician to assume office. Harini Amarasuriya entered Parliament through the NPP national list in 2020.

On Monday, Marxist-leaning politician Anura Kumara Dissanayake took the oath as Sri Lanka's new president at the Presidential Secretariat building in Colombo after winning the elections held on September 21.

After taking the oath as Sri Lanka's President, he said, "I will do my best to fully restore the people's confidence in politicians," Al Jazeera reported.

He said he understood the complexity of the problems faced by Sri Lanka. Dissanayake stated that he would work hard to realise the hopes of the people and win the confidence of all the people of Sri Lanka.

He further said, "I am not a conjurer, I am not a magician." He said, "There are things I know and things I don't know, but I will seek the best advice and do my best. For that, I need the support of everyone."

