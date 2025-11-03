EAM Jaishankar, counterpart from Bahrain review progress in bilateral ties

New Delhi, Nov 3 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Bahrain counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani co-chaired the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral ties, focusing on trade, security, defence, health, culture, people to people ties and also discussed opportunities in space, fintech and cyber sectors.

EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that the ties between India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will continue to deepen as Bahrain takes over the GCC presidency.

"Co-chaired the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations focusing on trade, security, defence, health, culture, people to people ties as well as promising opportunities in space, fintech and cyber domains. As Bahrain takes over the GCC presidency, confident that India-GCC ties will continue to deepen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Thanked the leadership of Bahrain for ensuring welfare of the Indian community. Also exchanged perspectives on recent global and regional developments," he added.

In his opening remarks at the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting, EAM Jaishankar stated that the two nations are bound by a centuries-old friendship rooted in trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. He underscored that both countries share a common goal of promoting peace and prosperity for their people in the region.

"India and Bahrain share centuries-old ties of friendship underpinned by trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. We also believe in a common goal and commitment for promoting peace and prosperity for our people and for our common region. Since our last HJC meeting, we have made significant progress bilaterally in defence, security, trade and commerce, health, culture, and people-to-people ties. But there are new areas such as space, fintech and technology that hold considerable promise for our partnership," EAM Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, the visiting Foreign Minister noted that economic links between India and Bahrain remain central to the bilateral ties that have flourished across various sectors with Manama intending to enhance connectivity with India.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani said, "While Bahrain and India established diplomatic relations over 50 years ago in 1971, our rich historical ties extends back nearly 5,000 years rooted in trade and cultural exchange between the ancient civilizations of Dilmun and the Indus Valley. Today, these economic links remain central to our relationship which has flourished across various fields. India continues to be one of Bahrain's primary trading partners and both our nations recognise that economic cooperation and interdependence are essential for promoting peace, stability and shared prosperity."

