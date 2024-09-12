EAM Jaishankar discusses global Human Rights challenges with UN Rights Chief Turk

Geneva [Switzerland], September 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk in Geneva on Thursday and shared India's perspectives on the global human rights situation.

Sharing some pictures on X about his meeting, Jaishankar wrote, "Good to meet @volker_turk , UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva today. Shared India's perspectives on the global human rights situation and how challenges are best addressed."

Further, he shared another post in which he thanked everyone, including the Indian diplomat, Arindam Bagchi, for hosting the leadership of International Organisations in Geneva. He also thanked WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNHC chief, UN Secretary-General of Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, and Executive Director at United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Nikhil Seth, Secretary General at Ramsar Convention, Musonda Xoliswa Mumba, Ambassador Jean-David Levitte and Swiss Diplomat, Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy Thomas Greminger.

Thank @abagchimea for hosting the leadership of International Organisations in Geneva. Appreciate the meeting today with @DrTedros, @volker_turk, @RGrynspan, @NikhilSethUN, @MumbaMusondam, Amb Jean-David Levitte and @ThGreminger. pic.twitter.com/IZk6MNt42b — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 12, 2024

Delighted to see @DrTedros, DG of World Health Organisation this afternoon. Discussed our cooperation in WHO including on traditional medicine and public health. pic.twitter.com/IRuTxUOhCW — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 12, 2024

Jaishankar expressed delight after meeting with World Health Organisation Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and also shared some pictures of his meeting on X.

Earlier in the day, he arrived in Switzerland's Geneva and started his visit by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Started my visit to Geneva by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. In a world of polarisation and conflict, Bapu's message of harmony and sustainability is more relevant than ever."

Jaishankar will also meet the Swiss Foreign Minister to review the close partnership between the two nations and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral ties further.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Geneva is home to a large number of UN bodies and international organisations. During the visit, EAM will meet with heads and representatives of international organisations with whom India is actively engaged."

Jaishankar arrived in Switzerland after concluding his visit to Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor