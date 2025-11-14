EAM Jaishankar discusses global situation, multilateralism with UN chief 

United Nations, Nov 14 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a wide-ranging discussion of the current global situation and multilateralism.

After he met with Guterres at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday (local time), the EAM posted on X that he "valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism".

"Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots," he added.

EAM Jaishankar came for a quick visit to New York after wrapping up his Canada visit, during which he participated in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting and met with several foreign ministers from around the world.

The minister called the meeting with Guterres "good" and thanked him for his "clear and consistent support for India's growth and development".

EAM Jaishankar said that he looked forward to welcoming him in India.

On Tuesday, Guterres' Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said he sends his condolences to the government and people of India for "what happened there", referring to the car bomb attack near the Red Fort on November 10.

He added that the incident needs to be fully investigated.

Canada, which holds the presidency of the G7, the group of major industrialised democracies, invited India to participate as a partner.

EAM Jaishankar met with the host, Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand, and he posted on X that they appreciated the progress in implementing the 'New Roadmap 2025' for the relationships between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the two-day meeting in Niagara, the EAM conducted whirlwind diplomacy with the ministers attending it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed bilateral ties with him, focusing on trade and supply chains, and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X after meeting Jaishankar that he shared Kyiv's views on "the path to peace, battlefield situation, and Russia's dangerous strikes on critical substations powering Ukrainian nuclear power plants".

In posts on X, he wrote that he discussed strategic partnerships with EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Kaja Kallas, and Foreign Ministers Jean-Noel Barrot of France and Johann Wadephul of Germany.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, and Foreign Ministers Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia, Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Juan Ramon de la Fuente of Mexico, and Ronald Lamola of South Africa, were among those he met for discussions of bilateral ties and international issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor