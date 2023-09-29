EAM Jaishankar discusses India-US trade relations with Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Washington, DC [US], September 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and discussed the expanding trade and economic relationship between India and the US.

“Good to see US Trade Representative @AmbassadorTai. Spoke about our expanding trade and economic relationship and its broader significance,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Good to see US Trade Representative @AmbassadorTai. Spoke about our expanding trade and economic relationship and its broader significance. pic.twitter.com/T6sj3tIpCo — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 28, 2023

The EAM also participated in a conversation with Think Tanks about India’s growing role in global transformation.

“An open and productive conversation with Think Tanks in Washington DC this morning. Discussed transformations underway around the world and India’s growing role,” Jaishankar stated.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Both sides recognized the tremendous progress in bilateral relations this year and discussed taking it forward.

"Began my Washington DC visit with a meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46. Recognized the tremendous progress in our bilateral relationship this year and discussed taking it forward,” Jaishankar said.

EAM Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) arrived in Washington, DC from New York where he will be engaging with a number of delegates.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22-30. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden visited New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit under India's Presidency. During the visit, Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues ranging from defence cooperation, and technology sharing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During his address, the EAM said that “political convenience” should not be countenanced in determining responses to terrorism and extremism in an apparent reference to Canada amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

He also said that respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry-picking.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor