EAM Jaishankar discusses India's response to terrorism with Norway FM

New Delhi [India], May 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Espen Barth Eide, the Foreign Minister of Norway and discussed India's response to counter terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Spoke with FM Espen Barth Eide of Norway. Discussed India's targeted and measured response to counter terrorism."

Earlier on May 3, Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed on April 22.

Addressing the gathering at Norway's national day celebrations, Stener said, "Here in Delhi, particularly tonight, the terror attack in Pahalgam last week shocked us all. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and the people of India. There can never be any justification for terror and attacks on innocent lives. Norway condemns terrorism in all its forms."

The terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead and has drawn sharp condemnation from Indian leaders and foreign governments.

Meanwhile, at least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems."

